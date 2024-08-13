Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting WMU student in 2010

LANSING, Mich. — A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a student at Western Michigan University (WMU) in 2010.

Cameron Alvarez, 34, was arrested in 2022 after he was identified as a potential suspect by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Investigation Initiative (SAKI). He was extradited from Florida to Michigan and later charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents.

A victim testified during a preliminary hearing, saying Alvarez assaulted her in her dormitory when she was a freshman.

Prosecutors said more women stepped forward alleging sexual assault from Alvarez following his arrest.

Alvarez admitted Friday to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

“In Michigan, our SAKI units regularly earn convictions on often difficult investigations and prosecutions of cold-case sexual assaults,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Their work is tireless and admirable, though impossible without the courage of victims who come forward and demand justice.”

Alvarez will spend 12–25 years behind bars, state officials say. His sentence will be followed by electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.

