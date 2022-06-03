Florida man charged in 2010 assault of WMU student

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a Western Michigan University student more than a decade ago was arraigned Friday.

We're told Alvarez was also a WMU student during the alleged assault in January 2010.

Cameron Alvarez was just arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, according to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey S. Getting. We’re told he had been living in Florida since 2015.

The prosecutor's office says this arrest was made possible after extensive work done by the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team.

The SAKI teams work to solve cases by reviewing lab reports for old sex assault test kits, as well as relevant police and medical records.

Alvarez has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

A probable cause conference has been schedule to take place Thursday, June 9, followed by an examination on Thursday, June 16.

The case is still being investigated.

Those with knowledge in relation to the alleged assault or any other pertinent information regarding Alzarez are encouraged to get in touch with investigators by calling 269-569-0515 or emailing Richard Johnson at rajohn@kalcounty.org.

