First ever 'Canadiana Fest' to take place at Arcadia Creek Festival site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The first ever festival honoring our neighbors to the north is headed to downtown Kalamazoo next weekend.

'Canadiana Festival' hosted by the Chefs and Cooks Association will take place at Arcadia Creek Festival site on Saturday, October 7th.

The event will benefit the Chefs and Cooks Association Educational Fund and South Michigan Food Bank.

Event organizer and 'Chief Canuck Officer' Channon Mondoux joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to tell us what attendees can expect.

The festival aims to educate anyone who wants to learn about Canada or provide a good times to those who love trying new food and hearing new music.