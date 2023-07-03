Fireworks sales increase despite supply chain issues 3 years ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Supply chain issues are a thing of the past for firework retailers. Two years of limited sales in 2020 and 2021 have given way to a pair of 4th of Julys where business is booming. Jake’s Fireworks says they’re stocked and ready to meet the demand.

While business is on fire this year, it was a different story three years ago. During 2020 and 2021, firework retailers couldn’t get the supplies they needed.

According to Daniel Dahlgren, a sales representative at Jake’s Fireworks, California’s push for more electric trucks made it harder for diesel trucks to deliver products. As a result, shipping containers were stuck at ports and prices increased.

Luckily, things are back to normal and Dahlgren says they’re doing better than ever.

“We had to raise a few prices in the last few years because of the shipping issues. But now we're kind of ... we're able to lower them a little bit more than we had in the last two years because our shipping crisis is going down,” he told FOX 17.

While things were difficult three years ago on the shipping side, the shopping side has never slowed down. Dahlgren says the demand is always increasing.

“We sell out of a lot of things within the first couple of weeks,” he said, adding that it's best to get your shopping done as soon as you can.

Jake’s Fireworks is open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

