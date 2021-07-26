Firearm confiscated from Northeastern Elementary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials from Northeastern Elementary confiscated a firearm from an 11-year-old student.

According to the Kalamazoo Police Department the student brought the gun to school to show classmates.

Authorities believe there was no threat to staff or students and the case will be forwarded to County Juvenile Prosecutor for review with school administrators handling discipline.

Those with information are urged to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

