Fire & suspicious death investigated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a fire and suspicious death that occurred Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1500 block of Shakespeare Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters quickly extinguished a fire and discovered an unresponsive person inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department, assisted by the Michigan State Police, then responded to the scene. The investigation is being treated as a suspicious death and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity until relatives are notified.

Police are asking anybody with any information about this incident to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

