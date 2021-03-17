Fire started by clothes dryer causes more than $92k in damage to Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich — A fire in Portage caused more than $92,000 in damage to a home Tuesday afternoon.

Portage firefighters responded just before 4:30 p.m. to 5736 Deerfield Street, according to a news release Wednesday.

Crews arriving at the scene reported a working fire at the back of the home with all occupants safely out.

A hose line was stretched to the back of the home to begin the fire attack while additional crews attacked from inside.

Oshtemo Township Fire helped in checking for extension and overhaul.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

Fire damage was limited to the back of the home, which was deemed a 75% loss because of fire and smoke damage throughout.

Damage is estimated at $92,500.

An initial investigation by the fire marshal determined the fire started near a clothes dryer.

Officials say residents should follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for cleaning and maintenance of clothes dryers.

They also reminded residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors.