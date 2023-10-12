Fire Safety Prevention Week: Oshtemo Fire Dept. talks cooking safety, fire prevention in the kitchen

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's Fire Prevention Week across the nation, and fire officials are hoping to raise awareness to prevent them from happening in people's homes.

This year's theme is 'Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention'.

Fire Prevention Week runs October 8th through October 14th.

Each year fire departments across the United States respond to an estimated average of 172,000 home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Those fires cause an estimated 550 deaths, 4,280 injuries and more than $1 billion in property damage a year.

