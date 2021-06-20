Watch
Fire in Kalamazoo leaves commercial building scorched

Posted at 7:53 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 19:53:30-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Units responded to a structure fire today at 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy., Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 according to the City of Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS).

KDPS reports that no one was in the building, but still had units stay behind due to a partial collapse in the building.

The fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

