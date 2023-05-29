Watch Now
Fire collapses roof, crews close road to get ahead of hotspots

Posted at 6:48 AM, May 29, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says the fire is out, but they're still dealing with hotspots from a house fire Monday.

It happened on N Park St between Lulu St and Hopkins St— the first calls coming in just after 4 a.m.

The front of the house was fully engulfed and the roof was already partially collapsed by the time they got there. and the amount of personnel needed to handle the fire forced crews to shut down the road.

It only took about 20 minutes to get the flames in check, but KDPS tells FOX 17 they're still working to keep hotspots from reigniting the structure, so avoid the area if possible.

You can find a detour around the scene using Church St or Princeton Ave.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating but has not determined the cause.

