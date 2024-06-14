Fire Chief killed on I-94 to be honored with a statue

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today marks 7 years since a West Michigan fire chief was hit and killed while responding to a crash on a freeway.

Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski died on June 14, 2017 at the scene of a crash on I-94 around 9:30 p.m. that day. A driver going roughly 90 miles an hour hit Switalski as he stood near a fire truck blocking a lane of the freeway.

Now the department he worked at for years will honor his memory with a bronze statue in their Firefighter's Memorial.

Comstock Fire and Rescue unveiled rendering of the statue for the first time. The statue will display Chief Switalski standing in his firefighting gear, smiling and his hand at the ready on a strap on his chest.

Comstock Fire and Rescue A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski

Comstock Fire and Rescue A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski

Comstock Fire and Rescue A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski

It's the latest honor for Chief Switalski. Part of I-94 was named for him less than a year after his death.

Hundreds attend Switalski public visitation pkg

The statue is scheduled to make its debut on September 7, 2024, the department's 100th anniversary.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube