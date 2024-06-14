Watch Now
Fire Chief killed on I-94 to be honored with a statue

Chief Ed Switalski died June 14, 2017 after being hit by a car
Comstock Fire &amp; Rescue
A photo of Chief Ed Switalski (center) of Comstock Fire &amp; Rescue flanked by renderings of a statue of him.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 14, 2024

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today marks 7 years since a West Michigan fire chief was hit and killed while responding to a crash on a freeway.

Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski died on June 14, 2017 at the scene of a crash on I-94 around 9:30 p.m. that day. A driver going roughly 90 miles an hour hit Switalski as he stood near a fire truck blocking a lane of the freeway.

Now the department he worked at for years will honor his memory with a bronze statue in their Firefighter's Memorial.

Comstock Fire and Rescue unveiled rendering of the statue for the first time. The statue will display Chief Switalski standing in his firefighting gear, smiling and his hand at the ready on a strap on his chest.

Chief Switalski Statue Render.jpg
A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski
Chief Switalski Statue Render 3.jpg
A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski
Chief Switalski Statue Render 2.jpg
A rendering of a new statue of Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Switalski

It's the latest honor for Chief Switalski. Part of I-94 was named for him less than a year after his death.

The statue is scheduled to make its debut on September 7, 2024, the department's 100th anniversary.

