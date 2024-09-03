Fire blocks traffic near downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire on E Water St near Kalamazoo Ave was reported to Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and are investigating the cause, says Kalamazoo Department of Public Security.

Traffic was rerouted while they worked.

No one has been reported hurt from this fire, but crews are doing a thorough search for hotspots through the nmorning, so people whose commute may take them nearby are asked to find a different way around town.