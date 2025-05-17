Fight in Kalamazoo ends with one man shot, suspect on the run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is in critical condition after a fight on Friday morning ended with multiple gunshots ringing out. Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting in Kalamazoo, but the primary suspect remains at large, per investigators.

Just after 9 a.m. officers were called to Hayes Park Avenue near James Street for reports of shots fired. Minutes later, a man with several gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital.

Detective determined the 24-year-old victim and another man were in a physical struggle when the suspect got a hold of a gun and shot the victim.

The shooter was able to escape, but officers tracked a vehicle the man may have used in his flight. The vehicle was tracked down, with two people arrested in connection to the shooting, per the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

An 18-year-old man is in custody for carrying a concealed weapon without a license plus aiding and abetting a felony. A 29-year-old man arrested on outstanding warrants and as an accessory after the fact to a felony. Both men are in jail pending their formal arraignments.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team raided a residence on Kickapoo Court Friday afternoon, collecting evidence tied to the shooting, per investigators.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition after emergency surgery.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube