FedEx hiring new team members in Kalamazoo

PORTAGE, Mich. — FedEx is looking to hire 200 team members for their new 312,000 square foot distribution in Portage in July.

The company announced their need for new employees today. They are aiming to fill 200 employee package handler positions.

Additionally, the company reports their intent contract local service providers for delivery and pickup services.

“In an industry where capacity and automation are increasingly crucial, this is a welcome and exciting development for our customers in Michigan and beyond,” said FedEx Ground Central Region Vice President Marc Williams. “As important, this operation is an essential and strategic economic investment that will create significant employment opportunities for local citizens and support locally-owned businesses.”

Those interested in applying must be 18 years old and can apply for available positions here.