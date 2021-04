KALAMAZOO, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at a drive through clinic at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo this month according to Family Health Center (FHC).

Adults 18 and older can register for the clinic, ocurring April 16, 2021 at 6 p.m., by calling the FHC COVID-19 hotline at (269) 488-0804.