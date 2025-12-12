KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services explained to FOX 17 that neighbors who got recent dental work at the Family Health Center may need to undergo Hepatitis A, B, and C testing, as well as HIV testing.

The Family Health Center explained the incident in a statement posted on the health center's website.

The concern stems from a potential malfunction of an autoclave, a device that uses high heat to kill microorganisms and sterilize dental equipment. The autoclave may not have properly sterilized some dental instruments used on November 5.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Family Health Center dental patients asked to get testing after sterilization equipment malfunction

Neither the health department nor Family Health Center said which specific dental facility was affected by the potential sterilization issue.

Family Health Center said new safety measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Patients who may have been treated with the potentially affected equipment on November 5 have been notified. As of now, no health impacts have been reported in connection with the possible malfunction.

Family Health Center considers this an isolated incident. Patients with concerns are asked to contact the Family Health Center directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

