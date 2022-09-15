'Escanaba in Da Moonlight' to be performed September 15-18 at Barn Theatre School

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Barn Theatre School has announced that one of its next plays will be the comedy Escanaba in Da Moonlight. The play will be performed September 15-18.

The performances on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16, will be held at 8 p.m. On Saturday, September 17, it will be performed at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will also be performed on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The play follows Reuben Soady, who reunites with his family in Escanaba, Michigan for the opening day of deer season. At 35 years old, Reuben is the oldest person in his family’s history to have never bagged a buck. Throughout the play, Reuben does whatever it takes to finally become a successful hunter.

The play stars Charlie King as Albert Soady, Patrick Hunter as Reuben Soady, Luke Ragotzy as Remnar Soady, Eric Parker as Jimmer Negamanee, Andrew Troskey as Ranger Tom T. Treado, and Meagan Irmen as Wolf Moon Dance Soady.

Barn Theatre School’s performance was directed by Brendan Ragotzy. The technical director for the performance is Brett Burradell. Steven Lee Burright was the scenic artist, and Richard Haptonstall was the original scenic artist. Eric Morris designed the lighting, and Nettie Fisher was the costume designer. The play’s sound was by Jake Ragotzy.

Escanaba in Da Moonlight was written by Jeff Daniels. It first premiered at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, Michigan in Fall 1995. It is the first installment in a trilogy, which was followed by Escanaba in Love and Escanaba. A film version was released in 2001, which Daniels directed and starred in as Reuben. The film version also starred Harve Presnell as Albert and Kimberly Norris Guerrero as Wolf Moon Dance.

Escanaba in Da Moonlight will be performed September 15-18. Tickets can be purchased on Barn Theatre School’s website.

