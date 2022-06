KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced that Elenor Street between Park Street and Rose Street will be closed starting on Friday, June 17.

The street will be closed for electrical infrastructure upgrades. The closure is expected to have an impact on drivers. However, the sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians. Bicyclers will also be permitted to use the sidewalks.

Eleanor Street is expected to remain closed until Friday, July 29.

