KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The class-action lawsuit filed against a packaging plant in Kalamazoo will be moving forward.

A federal judge denied the motion by Graphic Packaging International to dismiss the charges against them.

RELATED: Odor from packaging mill considered ‘huge nuisance’ in lawsuit

The company located on the city's northside is being sued over air quality and the odor they produce.

Dozens of people have joined the lawsuit since it was first announced back in September of 2020.