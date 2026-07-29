Early voting underway in Kalamazoo County with nearly 15% of voters already casting ballots

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Early voting is underway in Kalamazoo County, with nearly 15% of registered voters already casting their ballots as of midday Wednesday.

Four in-person early voting locations are available to most voters in larger communities across Kalamazoo County:



Douglass Community Association

Kalamazoo County Expo Center

Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University

Portage Parks & Recreation Department

Michigan expanded early in-person voting options a couple of years ago, giving voters more flexibility in when and where they cast their ballots.

Hannah Johnson voted Wednesday, bringing her young son along.

"I appreciate it. Especially as a mother, and working full time — being able to do it at a time that actually works for me makes a huge difference," Johnson said.

Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is reminding voters that some locations have shifted this cycle.

"Some of the early voting locations have changed this year. So just, double check," Place said.

A flyer with early in-person voting information for the August primary is found here.

Johnson said the experience of voting alongside her child is one she values.

"It's a good experience. My parents did it with me, when I was little," Johnson said.

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