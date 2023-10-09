Early morning fire takes the lives of 2 children

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two children were not able to escape a house fire in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 it happened at East Stockbridge Ave and Division St. The first calls came in around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, firefigthers found heavy smoke and fire that had quickly engulfed the first and second floors.

One adult and another child were able to get out before fire fighters got there.

The investigation is just beginning. FOX 17 will update this article when further details are available.

