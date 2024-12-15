Drugs seized as Kalamazoo man arrested on federal warrant

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested and narcotics seized during a coordinated law-enforcement operation in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team announced Sunday morning that on Thursday its investigators executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Concord Place in Oshtemo Township. The investigation stemmed from tipsters providing information about a 55-year-old man selling heroin and fentanyl.

During Thursday's operation the man was identified and found to be on federal probation with a warrant for his arrest for violating the probationary conditions.

Thursday's operation marked the conclusion of a multiple-month search for where the man was living. He was apprehended without incident outside the home and a search of the residence produced delivery amounts of heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

The man was arrested on the warrant and additional charges will be submitted against him.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team.

