Drug teams make guns & meth bust in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have seized firearms, drugs and cash during a coordinated operation in Kalamazoo.

On Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team conducted a joint operation with the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team in the 1500 block of Krom Avenue that was intended to seize guns and drugs from a violent offender. The teams executed a search warrant and secured the residence without incident, then began searching.

During the search, they discovered two rifles, one handgun, more than $20,000 cash and several pounds of crystal meth.

They arrested a man in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

