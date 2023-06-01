Driver seriously hurt after rear-ending semi in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is seriously hurt after a crash in Richland Township Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash happened before 11 a.m. east of E D Avenue and 28th Street.

We’re told a car heading east ran into the back of a semitruck that was stopped for a delivery.

Richland firefighters had to remove the driver from the car, according to KCSO.

Deputies say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol or speed as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with information related to the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

