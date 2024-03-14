Driver killed when car hits tree off Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash off Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township on Thursday, March 14.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the car was headed south on Sprinkle Road near East Main Stree when it went off the road and hit a tree.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

