Driver forces and woman and child off road in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions are seeking help identifying the driver of a pickup truck after one woman was hospitalized following a crash north of I-94.

One woman driving a gold Honda Accord was avoiding conflict with man driving a black Chevy pickup. The man is a fully bearded white man who repeatedly committed confrontational acts against the woman.

Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions

Eventually, the man abruptly hit his brakes in front of the woman forcing her to veer of the roadway rolling several times. The woman was hospitalized for several days while her child was not seriously injured authorities report.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.