Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week kicks off for 10-day summer event

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Summer Restaurant Week is back in Kalamazoo.

Its 10-day event kicks off July 20 and runs through July 30.

The event features price fix menus with featured dishes for one, two or the table, as well as a cocktail competition.

This year, 18 restaurants are participating offering 90 menu items and 17 specialty cocktails.

Kalamazoo Restaurant Week and the Cocktail Competition are held twice each year to help entice people to the downtown area for new tastes.

The 2023 Summer Spirit Sponsor is Iron Fish Distillery.

