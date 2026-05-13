Downtown Kalamazoo business owner says parking changes prompted layoffs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo parking changes are hitting small businesses hard, and at least one business owner says the city needs to act fast to reverse the damage.

Joey Gamrat, who owns Copper's Dog House and Grazing Table, says the paid parking added to streets outside his businesses on April 1 has driven customers away.

"It pushes people out... it's much easier to go somewhere in the suburbs," Gamrat said.

The spots outside the Grazing Table were previously free. Six weeks after the change, Gamrat says the impact on his businesses has been dramatic.

Julie Dunmire

"It's hurt. We've had to lay off staff. We've had to crunch numbers. And figure it out. Our menu is smaller now," Gamrat said.

When asked if those consequences were specifically tied to the parking changes over the last month, Gamrat confirmed they were.

"Absolutely, yeah," Gamrat said.

Watch: Downtown Kalamazoo business owner says parking changes prompted lay offs

Downtown Kalamazoo parking changes force small business owner to lay off staff

The City of Kalamazoo is working on a compromise, with plans to offer 30 minutes of free parking at meters in the coming weeks. Gamrat says the move is a step in the right direction.

"I really wish the city had talked to businesses, and constitutions first, before rolling out the April 1 plan," Gamrat said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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