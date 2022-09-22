'Doubt' to be performed at Barn Theatre School September 22-25

AUGUSTA, Mich. — Barn Theatre School has announced that their production of Doubt will be performed September 22-25.

Doubt will be performed on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m. On Saturday, September 24, the play will be performed at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The performance on Sunday, September 25 will be held at 5 p.m.

The play follows Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a nun at a Catholic Church in the Bronx. After rumors are spread about possible sexual misconduct by the Parish Pastor, Father Brendan Flynn, Sister Aloysius conducts her own investigation to learn the truth.

Barn Theatre School’s performance of Doubt stars Penelope Alex as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Patrick Hunter as Father Brendan Flynn, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Sister James, and Altamiece Carolyn Cooper as Mrs. Muller.

The play was directed by Eric Parker. Brett Burradell is the technical director. Steven Lee Burright was the scenic designer/artist, and Eric Morris was the lighting designer. The costumers were designed by Nettie Fisher. The sound was by Jake Ragotzy.

Doubt was written by John Patrick Shanley. It first opened at the Manhattan Theatre Club on November 23, 2004. It later opened on Broadway in 2005. The play went on to win a Tony Award for Best Play. Cherry Jones won a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for playing Sister Aloysius. Adriane Lenox also won a Tony for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for playing Mrs. Muller. The director, Doug Hughes, was also awarded a Tony for Best Direction of a Play. Doubt also received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A film adaptation of Doubt was released in 2008, directed by Shanley. It stars Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius, Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn, Amy Adams as Sister James, and Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller. The film went on to be nominated for five Academy Awards.

Doubt will be performed September 22-25 at the Barn Theatre School.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube