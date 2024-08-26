DOJ: Gull Lake Country Club to pay $440K for falsely receiving PPP loans in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A country club in Kalamazoo County was ordered to pay more than $440,000 after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan as an ineligible nonprofit at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order is meant to serve as a resolution to accusations against Gull Lake Country Club in a civil case regarding the incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

The DOJ says PPP loans were made available by the federal government to help qualified small businesses retain jobs and cover various expenses, adding Gull Lake Country Club was not considered eligible for the loan.

We’re told the lawsuit was initially filed through whistleblower provisions outlined by the False Claims Act.

“The Paycheck Protection Program provided important financial relief to eligible small businesses and other entities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Today’s resolution demonstrates our continued commitment to protect taxpayer dollars and investigate allegations of fraud on critical government programs.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube