Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Investigators seek identity of Kalamazoo armed robbery suspect

armed robbery suspect
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
armed robbery suspect
armed robbery suspect
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s assistance in determining the identity of an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo.

The robbery happened Tuesday at a business in the 2000 block of South Burdick Street on Tuesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Investigators describe the suspect as a 5’10” Black man “with a medium build.” He wore a hooded sweatshirt, pants, gloves, coat and ski mask — all colored black — along with a pair of black-and-white shoes.

We’re told he walked inside the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash to be handed over. He ran off with an unspecified amount of money.

Those with knowledge of the suspect’s identity — or anything related to the robbery — are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Watch video of the suspect released to FOX 17 by KDPS:

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Investigators seek identity of Kalamazoo armed robbery suspect

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward