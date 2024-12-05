KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s assistance in determining the identity of an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo.

The robbery happened Tuesday at a business in the 2000 block of South Burdick Street on Tuesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Investigators describe the suspect as a 5’10” Black man “with a medium build.” He wore a hooded sweatshirt, pants, gloves, coat and ski mask — all colored black — along with a pair of black-and-white shoes.

We’re told he walked inside the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash to be handed over. He ran off with an unspecified amount of money.

Those with knowledge of the suspect’s identity — or anything related to the robbery — are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Investigators seek identity of Kalamazoo armed robbery suspect

