'Disney Princess - The Concert' coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fans of the songs sung by Disney princesses are in luck, with “Disney Princess – The Concert” coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre next year.

A quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their music director and a prince celebrate all the Disney princesses through songs, animation and stories on March 25, 2022, according to a news release Monday.

Disney Princess - The Concert

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Aisha Jackson during the first leg of the tour through December 2021.

Beginning February 2022 through the tour’s end in April 2022, the lineup will feature Christy Altomere, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and Syndee Winters.

Music Director Benjamin Rauhala and Prince Adam J. Levy will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.

The concert is all-ages and tickets run from $39.50 to $69.50.

Those interested may buy tickets here.