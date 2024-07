KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Troopers were involved in a shots fired incident in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Regent Street, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told no injuries were reported among troopers or the suspect.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

