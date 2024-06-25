Derek Jeter childhood home for sale
A home touted as where a young Derek Jeter grew up is listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The house sits on Cumberland Street, with the backyard ending at the campus of Kalamazoo Central High School, where Jeter attended. The school's baseball field was just renamed after the Baseball Hall of Fame member.
Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up.Photo by: Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices