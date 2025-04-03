Deputies: Suspect at large after robbing man at knifepoint in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — Deputies are looking for the suspect who robbed a man at knifepoint in Galesburg Thursday morning.

The robbery happened near the intersection of New Street and Burgess Drive before noon, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the victim was walking along Burgess Drive when he was grabbed. The suspect placed a knife against his back and ordered him to turn out his pockets.

KCSO says the suspect took the victim’s belongings and ran off. The victim was unharmed.

Investigators believe the robbery was an isolated incident.

KCSO credits Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with KCSO by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube