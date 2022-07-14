Deputies seek suspects in 'organized' thefts at Oshtemo Twp. ULTA Beauty

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking into a string of thefts at an Oshtemo Township beauty store.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people described as “an organized criminal group” raced through ULTA Beauty on Main Street on Monday and Wednesday, stealing a large number of items.

Most of the stolen items consisted of perfume, authorities say.

Organized retail fraud at ULTA Beauty

We’re told group members were in the store for under a minute when the acts described took place.

The sheriff’s office tells us more than $16,000 worth of items were stolen, adding the culprits may be from Grand Rapids.

Deputies released the following suspect photos:

Those with knowledge of any of the suspects' identities are asked to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube