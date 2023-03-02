Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Deputies release video of shooting at busy Oshtemo Twp. road

Surveillance video depicts a shooting in Oshtemo Township on Feb. 23.
Oshtemo Township shooting
Oshtemo Township shooting
Oshtemo Township shooting
Posted at 2:52 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:53:16-05

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies held a news conference Thursday with an update to a shooting that took place in Oshtemo Township last week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the shooting happened during the day on Thursday, Feb. 23 east of US-131 near 11th Street and KI Avenue.

We’re told two suspects left the Bronco Liquor store and exchanged a few words. The victim approached his car, then the suspects opened fire, according to KCSO.

Oshtemo Township shooting
Oshtemo Township shooting

Authorities tell us the shooting continued beyond the parking lot and hit Drake Road, which was reportedly busy at the time.

Oshtemo Township shooting

One of the suspects has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, deputies say.

We’re told there may be more victims. They and any potential witnesses are encouraged to connect with the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Watch video of the shooting from both angles:

Surveillance video of Oshtemo Township shooting - Angle 1
Surveillance video of Oshtemo Township shooting - Angle 2

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather