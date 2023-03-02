Deputies release video of shooting at busy Oshtemo Twp. road

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies held a news conference Thursday with an update to a shooting that took place in Oshtemo Township last week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the shooting happened during the day on Thursday, Feb. 23 east of US-131 near 11th Street and KI Avenue.

We’re told two suspects left the Bronco Liquor store and exchanged a few words. The victim approached his car, then the suspects opened fire, according to KCSO.

Authorities tell us the shooting continued beyond the parking lot and hit Drake Road, which was reportedly busy at the time.

One of the suspects has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, deputies say.

We’re told there may be more victims. They and any potential witnesses are encouraged to connect with the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Watch video of the shooting from both angles:

Surveillance video of Oshtemo Township shooting - Angle 1

Surveillance video of Oshtemo Township shooting - Angle 2

