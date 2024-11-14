Watch Now
Deputies: Missing Ada Township man not seen since Monday

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Ada Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 60-year-old Jerry Bayak was last seen Monday, Nov. 11 in the area of Ada Drive and Bridge Walk Court at around 9 p.m.

Jerry is described as a bald white man with a stocky build. He is about 5’10” tall. No clothing description is available.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to review their surveillance video for anyone matching Jerry’s description.

Those with knowledge related to Jerry’s disappearance are asked to connect with investigators at 911 or 616-632-6143.

