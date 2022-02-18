Deputies: Man admits to Dunham’s armed robbery, one suspect still on the run

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a man has confessed to an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo County sporting goods store while another suspect is still on the run.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place at Dunham’s on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say a man and a woman were looking at items in the store’s hunting section when the man put his hand in his jacket and forced an employee into a bathroom. The man then pulled a gun out of his jacket, took the employee’s keys and told them to stay put.

The keys grant access to the store’s gun counter, authorities say. Nothing else was reported stolen.

Deputies say they were able to identify the man. He was located and arrested on unrelated charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man confessed to the armed robbery while being interviewed by detectives.

Deputies are still trying to find the woman involved in the armed robbery. She’s described as a white woman in her early 30s with dark hair. Police believe she is a local resident.

Those with information are encouraged to get in touch with Kalamazoo County deputies at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.