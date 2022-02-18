2 armed robbery suspects at large after taking keys to Oshtemo business's gun counter

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pair of armed robbery suspects are at large after stealing keys from a Kalamazoo County sporting goods store Thursday evening.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place at Dunham’s on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

We’re told a man and woman perused the hunting section to look at merchandise until the man placed his hand inside his jacket and coerced an employee into the restroom. Deputies say the man pulled out a sidearm and demanded the employee to stay in the restroom, taking his keys.

The keys grant access to the store’s gun counter, authorities say. Nothing else was reported stolen.

The man is described as a Black man standing at around 6’6” with a mid-length beard and wearing a black do-rag, a red Bass Pro Shops jacket, blue jeans and wire-frame glasses.

The woman is white and just over five feet tall with brown-and-red hair dye, heavy makeup and wearing a long leather jacket over a gray shirt, jeans and boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with information are encouraged to get in touch with Kent County deputies at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

