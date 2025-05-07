Death of 2-week-old baby under investigation by state police

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The death of a 2-week-old baby is now under investigation as Michigan State Police describe the situation as suspicious.

Troopers were dispatched to a home on Henning Street between M-89 and Michigan Avenue just east of Kalamazoo on Wednesday morning around 6:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, the infant was not breathing and had no pulse.

The child was pronounced dead at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Troopers interviewed several witnesses, but made no arrests. The case remains active with results from an autopsy still pending.

Once the case file is complete, it will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office, per state police.

