Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.

Residents will be able to put up to 7.5 cubic yards of material out for collecting, which is roughly what would fit in the bed of a pickup truck. This could be three mattresses, two or three pieces of furniture, or one large sectional.

The material should be placed at the curb the day before the scheduled collection. The uncollected items need to be removed from the curb area within two days after the scheduled collection. Missed collections should also be reported within two days of the scheduled collecting.

Bulk trash material that is placed out too soon or left out after the collecting could result in a fine.

Items that won’t be accepted include construction material, bags of clothing, regular household trash, or anything in black garbage bags. Appliances that have chemicals, such as water softeners, must have their chemicals removed. Very large items like fencing or carpeting must be cut into pieces that are no longer than 4-feet by 4-feet.

Residents who have questions about what will be accepted can call 311 or (269)-337-8000.

“We are glad to help dispose of these items for our community, and we want to make sure we can stay on schedule and keep the program staff safe,” said Wendy Burlingham, administrative support manager for the City’s Public Services Department. “Following the program guidelines helps make that happen.”

