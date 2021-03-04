Menu

Crossroads Mall Macy’s announces fundraiser for hungry Kalamazoo college students

Broncos Kitchen
PORTAGE, Mich. — Macy’s at Crossroads Mall in Portage is raising money for a “Bag Hunger” fundraiser to benefit food-insecure college students in the Kalamazoo area, according to Broncos Kitchen.

Until March 31, 2021, shoppers at Macy’s can elect to round up their purchases and have their change donated to feed students at Broncos Kitchen.

Free dinners are served to college students with valid identification from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Broncos Kitchen located at Wesley Foundation, 2350 Ring Road North.

