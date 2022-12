Fire crews are responding to a fire at a business in Kalamazoo County.

The fire is at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue.

Comstock Fire and Rescue

Comstock Fire and Rescue says a fire in machinery ductwork extended into the roof and walls.

Crews say the fire is under control, but extensive overhaul is still needed.

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube