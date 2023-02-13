Watch Now
Crews rescue person trapped inside garbage truck

Posted at 9:37 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 09:37:58-05

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person was rescued Monday morning after being dumped into a garbage truck.

Comstock Fire & Rescue says crews responded to Gull Road Monday morning for calls of a person trapped in a loaded garbage truck.

When crews arrived, they say they learned a person was sleeping inside a trash container and was dumped into the truck.

The driver of the truck heard someone yelling for help.

The Comstock Fire & Rescue chief tells FOX 17 that the victim had to be lifted out of the top of the garbage truck with a stokes basket.

According to rescue crews, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

