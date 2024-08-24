Kalamazoo: early-morning fire leaves home 'uninhabitable'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A home was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety was called to a home on Riverview Drive around 4:30 in the morning. They arrived to find the house completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes. However, the home was significantly damaged and is now "uninhabitable," KDPS reports.

KDPS says they're still investigating the cause of the fire. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Riverview Drive between Bridge Street and Hotop Avenue is shut down, and drivers are advised to take a different route.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Fire Marshal's office at (269) 337-8260 or submit a tip through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.