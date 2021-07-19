Watch
Crash in Charleston Township leaves one dead

FOX 17
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:39 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 23:39:43-04

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old collided with a 32-year-old results in the death of one.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead on scene in Charlestown Township on E. Michigan Ave and Mercury Dr.

The uninjured driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol causing death according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the accident scene by the Michigan State Police, Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department, Climax Twp Fire Department and Pride Care EMS authorities report.

