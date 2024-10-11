Watch Now
Crack cocaine, loaded gun confiscated during Kalamazoo drug bust

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A half ounce of crack cocaine was seized during a Kalamazoo drug bust Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says its enforcement and crime reduction teams carried out a search warrant in the 700 block of Staples Avenue.

We’re told a loaded gun was also found, along with evidence of drug manufacturing and sales.

Authorities tell us a 45-year-old man faces multiple felonies.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

