KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo-area education employee is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Court records obtained by FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire provide more information—which some readers may find difficult to hear.

Those records say that Allie Figg was an education employee at the Intensive Learning Center in Kalamazoo.

The Intensive Learning Center is a court-ordered school for some students who may be living at home or in foster care.

Watch: COURT RECORDS: Kalamazoo-area education employee charged in connection to sexual relationship with minors

COURT RECORDS: Kalamazoo-area education employee charged in connection to sexual relationship with minors

The documents allege she had a sexual relationship with two minors ages 15 and 16.

Court records say that Figg was fired from the Intensive Learning Center, but they did not elaborate on why.

The Intensive Learning Center is overseen by KRESA. Julie reached out to KRESA and is waiting for a response.

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