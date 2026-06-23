KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Court records in connection to the November 2025 death of a 3-month-old baby boy in Kalamazoo reveal that he died from an overdose on the active ingredient in Benadryl.

The baby's name is Brooklyn.

“Why are you giving a three month old Benadryl? There’s no reason for that,” said Tristan Sigsbee, the mother of Brooklyn.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says Tonette Sigsbee is charged in connection to the death of Brooklyn with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The department said Tonette was the caregiver for Brooklyn.

Tristan Sigsbee says she thought of Tonette like family. The two grew up together, and share the same last name because Tristan says Tonette married her cousin.

"You had said, she was part of your village," I said to Tristan.

“The main one of my village actually. She was the top three people,” she replied.

According to court documents, Tonette Sigsbee left Heather Gardens apartment complex after finding Brooklyn unresponsive. The records state Tonette later returned appearing hysterical, as though she had just learned of the child's death, when she encountered authorities on scene.

Watch: COURT RECORDS: Infant died after ingesting active ingredient in Benadryl, caregiver charged with involuntary manslaughter

COURT RECORDS: Infant died after ingesting active ingredient in Benadryl, caregiver charged with involuntary manslaughter

Brooklyn's mom says she was at work.

"What’s the last 8 months been like without Brooklyn?" I asked Tristan.

“It’s been hard for our family. It’s been hard for my daughter. She was so excited to be a big sister,” Tristan said.

Court records say initially Tonette Sigsbee told police that she had fallen asleep on Brooklyn.

Those same court records provide insight into the tampering with evidence charge. Records say evidence, including video footage inside the apartment, was allegedly deleted and manipulated.

Sigsbee was seen in court Monday June 22, 2026, and given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

“We really thought she loved us, and cared for the kids for real,” Tristan said.

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